CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Price Expected to Rise, The Goldman Sachs Group Analyst Says

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $535.00 to $564.00 in a report released on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.01% from the company’s current price.

CRWD has been the subject of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.29.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRWD traded down $13.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $503.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,963,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,415,534. The business has a 50 day moving average of $512.64 and a 200-day moving average of $478.46. The company has a market cap of $126.36 billion, a PE ratio of -423.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 118.84 and a beta of 1.09. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $298.00 and a 1-year high of $566.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.The business’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.700-3.720 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.110 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.20, for a total value of $2,751,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 765,456 shares in the company, valued at $421,153,891.20. This trade represents a 0.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $5,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 354,116 shares in the company, valued at $182,369,740. This represents a 2.75% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,622 shares of company stock valued at $58,561,456. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 100.0% in the first quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Advyzon Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 292.9% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 2.1% during the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,076,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

