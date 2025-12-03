Raydium (RAY) Trading Up 2.8% This Week

Raydium (RAY) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 3rd. One Raydium token can currently be purchased for $1.14 or 0.00001228 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Raydium has a market capitalization of $306.45 million and $78.84 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Raydium has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Raydium Profile

Raydium was first traded on February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,997,866 tokens and its circulating supply is 268,277,265 tokens. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Raydium is raydium.io/#.

Raydium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

