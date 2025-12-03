Oil Stocks To Research – December 2nd

Exxon Mobil, Chevron, and Suncor Energy are the three Oil stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. “Oil stocks” are shares of companies engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution, or services and equipment for crude oil and petroleum products. For investors, they offer exposure to movements in oil prices and industry cash flows but carry sector-specific risks such as commodity-price volatility, geopolitical events, regulatory changes, and environmental liabilities. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Oil stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Suncor Energy (SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

