Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $17.02, but opened at $17.76. Energizer shares last traded at $18.1160, with a volume of 351,037 shares traded.

Specifically, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.11 per share, with a total value of $171,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 464,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,954,250.79. This represents a 2.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ENR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Energizer from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Energizer in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Energizer from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Energizer from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Energizer Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.95 and its 200 day moving average is $24.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.06, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.63.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.07). Energizer had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 161.50%. The firm had revenue of $832.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Energizer’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Energizer has set its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.080-0.090 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.600 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.6%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is 36.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energizer

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Energizer by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,421,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,906,000 after purchasing an additional 170,017 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energizer by 13.9% during the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,789,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,554,000 after buying an additional 583,465 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 24.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,436,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,536,000 after buying an additional 675,426 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Energizer by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,094,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,658,000 after acquiring an additional 775,221 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Energizer by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,899,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,296,000 after acquiring an additional 491,794 shares during the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

Featured Stories

