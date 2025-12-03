DIMO (DIMO) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $261.03 Thousand

DIMO (DIMO) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 3rd. DIMO has a market capitalization of $7.61 million and approximately $261.03 thousand worth of DIMO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DIMO has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar. One DIMO token can currently be bought for about $0.0187 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DIMO Profile

DIMO was first traded on December 11th, 2022. DIMO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 406,834,399 tokens. DIMO’s official website is dimo.org. DIMO’s official message board is dimo.org/news. The Reddit community for DIMO is https://reddit.com/r/dimo_network/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DIMO’s official Twitter account is @dimo_network.

Buying and Selling DIMO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIMO (DIMO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. DIMO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 406,834,399.31765544 in circulation. The last known price of DIMO is 0.01890594 USD and is up 4.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $276,327.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dimo.org.”

