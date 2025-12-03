Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.1818.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas raised Toast from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Toast from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. DA Davidson set a $42.00 price target on shares of Toast in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Toast to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd.

In other news, CEO Aman Narang sold 1,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $61,555.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 319,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,370,632.06. This represents a 0.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 2,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $71,826.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 151,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,382,995.02. This represents a 1.32% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,759 shares of company stock valued at $1,769,270. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Toast during the third quarter worth $27,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Toast in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Toast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Toast by 173.3% during the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TOST stock opened at $33.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.71 and a beta of 1.94. Toast has a 1 year low of $28.12 and a 1 year high of $49.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.00.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). Toast had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Toast’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Toast will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

