Node AI (GPU) Trading 21.5% Higher Over Last Week

Node AI (GPU) traded up 11.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 3rd. Node AI has a total market capitalization of $6.82 million and $93.05 thousand worth of Node AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Node AI has traded up 21.5% against the dollar. One Node AI token can currently be purchased for $0.0766 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Node AI Token Profile

Node AI’s launch date was December 7th, 2023. Node AI’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,036,090 tokens. Node AI’s official Twitter account is @nodeaieth. The official website for Node AI is nodes.ai.

Node AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Node AI (GPU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Node AI has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 98,069,335.54054656 in circulation. The last known price of Node AI is 0.07609706 USD and is up 11.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $93,601.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nodes.ai.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Node AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Node AI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Node AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

