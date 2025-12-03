25,227 Shares in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF $VYMI Acquired by Plan Group Financial LLC

Plan Group Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,905,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,612,000 after buying an additional 159,129 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 30.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,741,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,295,000 after acquiring an additional 408,821 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,223,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,034,000 after purchasing an additional 40,351 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,545,000 after purchasing an additional 110,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 28.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 930,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,861,000 after purchasing an additional 204,321 shares during the last quarter.

VYMI opened at $87.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.06. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $65.08 and a 12-month high of $88.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a $0.7001 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

