Macy’s (NYSE:M) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.000-2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.5 billion-$21.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.4 billion.

M has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Macy’s from $14.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Macy’s from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.30.

Shares of NYSE M opened at $22.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.26. Macy’s has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $23.15. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 15.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Macy’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.1824 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 41.71%.

In related news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $1,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 286,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,950,585.30. This trade represents a 25.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 12,843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total transaction of $221,670.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 23,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,521.54. This trade represents a 35.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 212,843 shares of company stock worth $3,726,670 over the last quarter. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in M. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Macy’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Macy’s during the third quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

