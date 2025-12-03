JT Stratford LLC Grows Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

JT Stratford LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,763 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,865 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UBER. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 498.5% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 407 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 158.2% during the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Tony West sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $10,038,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 171,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,220,992.04. The trade was a 36.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total value of $519,255.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 20,330 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,355.30. The trade was a 21.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 567,625 shares of company stock worth $55,385,660. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $87.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.84. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.33 and a 52 week high of $101.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.19.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $2.44. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 68.17%. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on UBER. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $110.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group set a $122.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.74.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

