Visa Inc. $V Shares Acquired by Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 239,748 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,403 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 2.3% of Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $85,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.7% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,030,104 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,430,889,000 after purchasing an additional 217,062 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 1.6% in the second quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 3,735 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa by 2.0% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,902 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $18,073,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,393 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $11,856,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinkerton Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.48, for a total value of $302,832.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,432.64. This represents a 26.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $3,575,385.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,117. The trade was a 95.13% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 24,042 shares of company stock worth $8,175,152 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Visa stock opened at $329.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.82. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $299.00 and a one year high of $375.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $339.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $346.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.15% and a return on equity of 60.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 12th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on V. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $425.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price target on Visa from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.00.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

