M&T Bank Corp Sells 6,915 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

M&T Bank Corp cut its position in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 235,401 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,915 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $23,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amphenol by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,998,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,166,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870,933 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 8.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,513,760 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,804,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,079 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,104,244,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,743,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,098,190,000 after buying an additional 11,092,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 13.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,547,006 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,239,017,000 after buying an additional 1,486,105 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APH has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a $152.00 price target on shares of Amphenol and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wall Street Zen cut Amphenol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Amphenol from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.54.

Shares of APH opened at $141.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $173.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.07. Amphenol Corporation has a 52 week low of $56.45 and a 52 week high of $144.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.13.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 18.22%.The business’s revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.260-3.280 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 22.00%.

In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $11,360,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 40,076 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total transaction of $5,750,906.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 39,884 shares in the company, valued at $5,723,354. This trade represents a 50.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 1,063,194 shares of company stock valued at $148,244,445 over the last ninety days. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

