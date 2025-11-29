Swiss National Bank Has $9.74 Million Stock Position in AAON, Inc. $AAON

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,025 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.16% of AAON worth $9,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AAON by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 12,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in AAON by 25.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 938 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in AAON by 32.9% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AAON by 1.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in AAON by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Rebecca Thompson sold 9,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total value of $758,191.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 24,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,978,271.64. This trade represents a 27.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary D. Fields sold 26,746 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $2,813,946.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 26,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,771,231.40. This represents a 50.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,649 shares of company stock valued at $3,945,701. 18.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AAON stock opened at $93.48 on Friday. AAON, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.00 and a 52-week high of $139.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.59 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.61 and its 200-day moving average is $88.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.10.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 10th. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. AAON had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $322.05 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.06%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of AAON from $102.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of AAON in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research raised AAON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AAON in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AAON currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.60.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

