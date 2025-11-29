Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $29.42 Million Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,865 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $29,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.0% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Analog Devices by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $238,458,000 after acquiring an additional 71,735 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,386,000 after acquiring an additional 24,425 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,040,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,668,000 after purchasing an additional 487,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $279,000. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $265.52 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.65 and a 12 month high of $265.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $130.62 billion, a PE ratio of 67.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.85%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 86.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ADI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $303.00 to $282.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price target on Analog Devices from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $290.00 price target on Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 12,500 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $3,078,125.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 63,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,525,570. The trade was a 16.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.95, for a total transaction of $2,349,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 163,640 shares in the company, valued at $38,447,218. This represents a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,750 shares of company stock worth $9,598,496. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

