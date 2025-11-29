Independent Family Office LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Independent Family Office LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,525 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises approximately 11.6% of Independent Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Independent Family Office LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Gold Trust worth $25,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,981,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 14.8% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 75,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,735,000 after acquiring an additional 9,764 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 272.5% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 717,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,722,000 after purchasing an additional 86,871 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,007,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,258,000 after purchasing an additional 288,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $79.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.02. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $48.83 and a 52-week high of $82.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

