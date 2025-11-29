Stablepoint Partners LLC Acquires 906 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Stablepoint Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,442 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 1.1% of Stablepoint Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 319.7% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 267.8% during the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in Walmart by 432.4% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on WMT shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Thirty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.55.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total transaction of $2,003,925.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,373,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,396,778.96. This trade represents a 0.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total value of $746,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 136,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,535,221.85. This represents a 4.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,597 shares of company stock valued at $14,499,943. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Stock Up 1.3%

WMT stock opened at $110.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.25. The stock has a market cap of $881.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.55, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.81 and a twelve month high of $110.70.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $179.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.15 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

