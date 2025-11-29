Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Invests $2.92 Million in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 81,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $79,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 276.3% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000.

Shares of DFAC opened at $39.48 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $39.51. The stock has a market cap of $39.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.09.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

