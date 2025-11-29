Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 35,215 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $37,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 228.1% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Argus upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Mizuho set a $300.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $313.75.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD opened at $261.05 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $259.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.79. The stock has a market cap of $58.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $235.55 and a one year high of $341.14.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Air Products and Chemicals has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.100 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 12.850-13.150 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently -402.25%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Stories

