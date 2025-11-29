Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 3,530 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 27.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,324 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EOG. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in EOG Resources by 10,950.0% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 221 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of EOG opened at $107.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.72. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.52 and a 12-month high of $138.18.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 40.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Argus cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EOG

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.