Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Buys Shares of 25,694 Farmers National Banc Corp. $FMNB

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,694 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.07% of Farmers National Banc at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FMNB. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its position in Farmers National Banc by 9.7% in the second quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 14,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 21,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. 38.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmers National Banc Price Performance

NASDAQ FMNB opened at $13.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.85. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.58 and a twelve month high of $16.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.33 million, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Farmers National Banc Dividend Announcement

Farmers National Banc ( NASDAQ:FMNB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $47.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.00 million. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 19.57%. Research analysts anticipate that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Farmers National Banc

In other news, Director Edward Muransky bought 73,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.59 per share, with a total value of $998,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 110,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,494.54. This represents a 197.55% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Farmers National Banc in a report on Friday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Farmers National Banc in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Farmers National Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Farmers National Banc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

