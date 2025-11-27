SCP Investment LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Amarin Corporation PLC $AMRN

SCP Investment LP cut its position in Amarin Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:AMRN – Free Report) by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,375,000 shares during the quarter. Amarin comprises approximately 1.6% of SCP Investment LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. SCP Investment LP’s holdings in Amarin were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amarin by 112.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,791,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,713 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Amarin by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 858,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amarin by 470.3% in the 1st quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 651,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 537,357 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Amarin in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Amarin during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 22.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Amarin Price Performance
AMRN stock opened at $16.14 on Thursday. Amarin Corporation PLC has a fifty-two week low of $7.08 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.34.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Analysis on Amarin
About Amarin
Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, European countries, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. The company offers VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Amarin
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Tesla Just Got Called a “Must Own” Stock—Here’s Why
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- Google’s Gemini 3 Sends Broadcom Soaring: TPUs Take Center Stage
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amarin Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:AMRN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.