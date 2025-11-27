ONEOK, Inc. $OKE is Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC decreased its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,518 shares during the quarter. ONEOK makes up 2.5% of Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,510,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,245,591,000 after buying an additional 1,314,002 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,570,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,760,833,000 after purchasing an additional 613,674 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,800,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,284,303,000 after buying an additional 355,751 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in ONEOK by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,339,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $827,489,000 after buying an additional 1,674,706 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,171,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $711,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,810 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $71.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.97. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.02 and a 12-month high of $114.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $45.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.05.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.23 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 10.58%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. ONEOK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.970-5.770 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.8%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.74%.

In other ONEOK news, Director Brian L. Derksen acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.00 per share, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,200. This represents a 13.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on ONEOK from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $94.00 target price on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ONEOK from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on ONEOK from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.27.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

