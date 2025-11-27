Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Buys 22,197 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,197 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $26.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $27.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.50 and its 200 day moving average is $25.27.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

