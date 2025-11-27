Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Sells 6,976 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF $COWZ

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,976 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,601,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,711,000 after acquiring an additional 226,649 shares in the last quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 47,952.1% during the 2nd quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC now owns 2,539,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533,790 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,048,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,181,000 after purchasing an additional 260,772 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,431,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,771,000 after buying an additional 522,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,359,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,454,000 after buying an additional 36,017 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of COWZ opened at $59.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.49. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $46.64 and a 1-year high of $61.92.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

