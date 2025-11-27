Garner Asset Management Corp Has $1.15 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Garner Asset Management Corp cut its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobsen Capital Management boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 1,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 4,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.7% during the first quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $303.00 price target for the company. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $288.00 to $272.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.67.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $254.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $247.18 and a 12 month high of $329.93. The stock has a market cap of $102.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $273.65 and a 200 day moving average of $295.74.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 70.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.54. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 67.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP David Foskett sold 1,373 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total transaction of $407,190.61. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 11,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,891.17. The trade was a 10.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Maria Black sold 23,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.32, for a total value of $7,041,843.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 76,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,720,349.52. The trade was a 23.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 52,516 shares of company stock valued at $15,632,410 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

