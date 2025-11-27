Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AppLovin Corporation $APP

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 40,885.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,763 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $5,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aberdeen Group plc raised its stake in AppLovin by 6.5% during the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 114,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,972,000 after purchasing an additional 7,001 shares during the period. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth $1,523,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of AppLovin by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 45,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,827,000 after buying an additional 6,104 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in AppLovin by 30.6% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC grew its position in AppLovin by 13.6% during the second quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC now owns 12,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 27,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.38, for a total transaction of $14,803,249.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 3,323,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,669,143.78. This trade represents a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 35,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.23, for a total transaction of $17,578,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 269,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,579,499.65. This trade represents a 11.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 360,542 shares of company stock valued at $208,733,493. Corporate insiders own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on APP shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $745.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Oppenheimer set a $740.00 price target on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on AppLovin from $693.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.27.

AppLovin Stock Up 5.5%

Shares of AppLovin stock opened at $586.37 on Thursday. AppLovin Corporation has a 1-year low of $200.50 and a 1-year high of $745.61. The company has a market capitalization of $198.16 billion, a PE ratio of 71.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $609.20 and a 200-day moving average of $476.21.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.11. AppLovin had a return on equity of 258.49% and a net margin of 51.27%.The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. AppLovin has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AppLovin Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Featured Stories

