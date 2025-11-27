Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 62,820 Shares of DexCom, Inc. $DXCM

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 8,629.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,548 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,820 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $5,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Andra AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in DexCom in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in DexCom during the second quarter worth about $70,000. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In other news, Director Richard Alexander Collins sold 3,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total value of $217,811.16. Following the transaction, the director owned 37,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,096,128.98. This trade represents a 9.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jacob Steven Leach purchased 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.04 per share, with a total value of $1,001,728.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 331,697 shares in the company, valued at $18,256,602.88. This trade represents a 5.81% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,999 shares of company stock worth $619,391. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Stock Up 1.4%

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $62.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.11 and a 52 week high of $93.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.66 and a 200-day moving average of $76.13.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical device company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 13.29%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. DexCom has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of DexCom from $89.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen lowered their target price on DexCom from $100.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on DexCom from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.73.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

