Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF $HELO

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 24.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 138.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HELO opened at $66.08 on Thursday. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a 1 year low of $56.11 and a 1 year high of $66.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.69.

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

