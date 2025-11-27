Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Sells 4,126 Shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF $ONEY

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Free Report) by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,126 shares during the quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ONEY. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,166,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,431,000 after purchasing an additional 394,960 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 525.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 421,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,001,000 after buying an additional 353,776 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 59,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,472,000 after buying an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 14.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,255,000 after buying an additional 7,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF alerts:

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Stock Up 0.8%

NYSEARCA ONEY opened at $113.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $834.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.96. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a twelve month low of $94.39 and a twelve month high of $117.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.30 and its 200 day moving average is $111.23.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.