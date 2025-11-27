Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 5,375 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC $AZN

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 43.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,375 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 59.8% during the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 0.7% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 23,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 3.0% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 53,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $93.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $61.24 and a 12-month high of $94.02. The company has a market cap of $289.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.34.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The business had revenue of $15.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. AstraZeneca’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

