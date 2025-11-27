Financial Avengers Inc. Has $669,000 Stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC $RYCEY

Financial Avengers Inc. cut its stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Free Report) by 13.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC makes up about 0.3% of Financial Avengers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Financial Avengers Inc.’s holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC during the 1st quarter worth about $27,782,000. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC in the first quarter worth approximately $2,427,000. Torray Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC during the 2nd quarter worth $669,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 34,443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 107,032 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 7,705 shares in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC alerts:

Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of RYCEY opened at $14.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.95. Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC has a 52 week low of $6.80 and a 52 week high of $16.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RYCEY

Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYCEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.