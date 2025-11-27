SCP Investment LP Has $302,000 Stake in Halliburton Company $HAL

SCP Investment LP trimmed its position in shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 37.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,800 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the period. SCP Investment LP’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Halliburton in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 94.8% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Halliburton by 252.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Halliburton news, insider Mark Richard sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $4,443,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 452,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,562,425.98. The trade was a 26.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. HSBC set a $30.00 price objective on Halliburton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded Halliburton from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Halliburton from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.55.

Halliburton Trading Up 0.4%

HAL stock opened at $25.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.26 and its 200 day moving average is $22.81. The company has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.03. Halliburton Company has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $32.56.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Halliburton had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 45.03%.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Further Reading

