Garner Asset Management Corp Sells 1,257 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB

Garner Asset Management Corp reduced its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 14.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,435,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,212,942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200,011 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,482,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,344,000 after buying an additional 218,644 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,254,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,423,000 after acquiring an additional 363,865 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,095,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,309,000 after acquiring an additional 566,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,827,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,811,000 after acquiring an additional 173,915 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (down from $150.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.91.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 2.2%

NASDAQ:KMB opened at $108.29 on Thursday. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a 12-month low of $99.22 and a 12-month high of $150.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.11.

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.37. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 184.87% and a net margin of 12.87%.The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.28%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

