Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF $XSMO Shares Sold by Mayfair Advisory Group LLC

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,722 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XSMO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,580,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,491,000 after acquiring an additional 62,900 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,278,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,936,000 after purchasing an additional 103,022 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 477,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 462,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,092,000 after purchasing an additional 163,428 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 363,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,786,000 after buying an additional 183,547 shares during the last quarter.

XSMO opened at $73.56 on Thursday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $53.89 and a 52 week high of $74.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.07.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

