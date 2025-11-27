Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Grand Canyon Education (LOPE)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ: LOPE) in the last few weeks:

11/24/2025 – Grand Canyon Education had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/17/2025 – Grand Canyon Education had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/11/2025 – Grand Canyon Education had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/8/2025 – Grand Canyon Education was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/5/2025 – Grand Canyon Education had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/21/2025 – Grand Canyon Education had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $230.00 price target on the stock.

10/14/2025 – Grand Canyon Education had its “buy (b+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/6/2025 – Grand Canyon Education was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

