Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Grand Canyon Education (LOPE)

Posted by on Nov 27th, 2025

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ: LOPE) in the last few weeks:

  • 11/24/2025 – Grand Canyon Education had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
  • 11/17/2025 – Grand Canyon Education had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
  • 11/11/2025 – Grand Canyon Education had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
  • 11/8/2025 – Grand Canyon Education was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
  • 11/5/2025 – Grand Canyon Education had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
  • 10/21/2025 – Grand Canyon Education had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $230.00 price target on the stock.
  • 10/14/2025 – Grand Canyon Education had its “buy (b+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
  • 10/6/2025 – Grand Canyon Education was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.