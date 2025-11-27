Garner Asset Management Corp Sells 2,509 Shares of Corteva, Inc. $CTVA

Garner Asset Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,509 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Corteva were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,188,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,976,436,000 after acquiring an additional 373,680 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Corteva by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,047,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,651,000 after purchasing an additional 251,693 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Corteva by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,680,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,708,000 after purchasing an additional 824,451 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its stake in Corteva by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 16,785,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,299,000 after purchasing an additional 288,792 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Corteva by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,759,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,041,000 after buying an additional 110,865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Robert D. King sold 37,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total value of $2,766,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 49,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,655,240.40. This trade represents a 43.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $86.00 target price on shares of Corteva in a report on Monday, September 15th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised shares of Corteva from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Corteva from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on Corteva from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.05.

Corteva Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $66.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.40 and a 12-month high of $77.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.81.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.26. Corteva had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 9.19%.The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

