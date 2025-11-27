Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Raises Position in JPMorgan Income ETF $JPIE

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 15.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPIE. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $130,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $167,000. GWN Securities Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Novem Group purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $209,000.

JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Income ETF stock opened at $46.46 on Thursday. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 1-year low of $45.01 and a 1-year high of $46.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.34 and a 200-day moving average of $46.21.

JPMorgan Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

