Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF $FLOT

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 5,002.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160,465 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $8,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLOT. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,530,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,282,000 after acquiring an additional 447,443 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,209,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,728,000 after purchasing an additional 313,769 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 143.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,611,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,926 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust co grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 2,529,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,127,000 after purchasing an additional 97,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 59.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,351,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,058,000 after buying an additional 872,352 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of FLOT opened at $51.04 on Thursday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.75 and a twelve month high of $51.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.95.

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

