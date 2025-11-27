Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF $IMCG

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,312 shares during the quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 200.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 29.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.8% during the second quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6%

NYSEARCA IMCG opened at $80.59 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $61.65 and a 52 week high of $83.76.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.