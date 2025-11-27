Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Has $8.76 Million Holdings in The Kroger Co. $KR

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 7,073.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,383 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $8,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Kroger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,826,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the second quarter worth approximately $198,000. NDVR Inc. lifted its holdings in Kroger by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. NDVR Inc. now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kroger by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Kroger by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 10,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KR. Roth Capital raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Roth Mkm raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Kroger from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Kroger from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.39.

Kroger Stock Performance

Kroger stock opened at $67.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.32. The stock has a market cap of $44.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.55. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $57.69 and a 12-month high of $74.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $33.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.08 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.53%.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

