Kiltearn Partners LLP Sells 11,600 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Kiltearn Partners LLP lowered its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,600 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences accounts for 3.0% of Kiltearn Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Kiltearn Partners LLP’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $14,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 76.8% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 9,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. Brucke Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 94.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 45,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,126,000 after buying an additional 22,240 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.65.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $127.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $158.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.36 and its 200 day moving average is $114.25. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.57 and a 12-month high of $128.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 50.99% and a net margin of 21.86%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.99%.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Deborah H. Telman sold 53,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.85, for a total value of $6,590,411.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 43,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,365,596.60. This represents a 55.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total transaction of $1,193,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 581,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,389,826.17. This trade represents a 1.69% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,146 shares of company stock worth $14,012,141. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.