Kiltearn Partners LLP Has $6.12 Million Position in Genpact Limited $G

Kiltearn Partners LLP trimmed its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 138,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the period. Genpact makes up approximately 1.2% of Kiltearn Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Kiltearn Partners LLP’s holdings in Genpact were worth $6,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in G. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. boosted its position in Genpact by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 336,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,789,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 3.7% during the second quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 102,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 87.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 117,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,240,000 after purchasing an additional 54,816 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 278.7% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Genpact by 215.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 205,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,060,000 after purchasing an additional 140,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Stock Performance

G opened at $44.25 on Thursday. Genpact Limited has a 1-year low of $37.49 and a 1-year high of $56.76. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Genpact had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Genpact has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.600-3.610 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.930-0.940 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 9th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Balkrishan Kalra sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $2,384,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 295,246 shares in the company, valued at $12,801,866.56. This represents a 15.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tamara Franklin sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total value of $125,537.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,073.40. The trade was a 11.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 161,183 shares of company stock worth $6,970,760 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

G has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Citigroup raised Genpact to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Genpact in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Genpact has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.13.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

