The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank Of Canada

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

HIG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on The Hartford Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Hartford Insurance Group from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on The Hartford Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.29.

The Hartford Insurance Group Stock Performance

NYSE HIG opened at $137.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.51. The Hartford Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $104.93 and a 52-week high of $138.64.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.76. The Hartford Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Insurance Group will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Insurance Group

In related news, EVP Lori A. Rodden sold 7,841 shares of The Hartford Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.41, for a total transaction of $959,816.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,344. The trade was a 29.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald Christian Hunt sold 2,124 shares of The Hartford Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total transaction of $284,339.88. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hartford Insurance Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 95.1% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 61.5% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 125,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,727,000 after acquiring an additional 47,919 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $324,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group by 330.5% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 28,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,491,000 after buying an additional 21,664 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 94.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 300,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,107,000 after purchasing an additional 145,970 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hartford Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

