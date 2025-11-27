Harfst & Associates Inc. Buys 4,221 Shares of Phillips 66 $PSX

Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 77.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,221 shares during the quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 238.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,214 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 88,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,980,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 861,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,412,000 after acquiring an additional 127,288 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Phillips 66 by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 43,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.71.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.7%

Phillips 66 stock opened at $135.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $54.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $91.01 and a fifty-two week high of $143.25.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.38. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 1.12%.The firm had revenue of $33.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.15%.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $4,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 89,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,388,398. The trade was a 25.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 4,393 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $615,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 34,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,842,180. This represents a 11.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,986 shares of company stock worth $8,955,291. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

