J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $4.37 Million Stake in General Dynamics Corporation $GD

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 180.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,983 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,637 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 783.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 64.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark Malcolm sold 3,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total value of $1,060,829.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,777.70. This represents a 24.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GD shares. Robert W. Baird set a $390.00 price target on General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Melius Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $369.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.10.

GD stock opened at $340.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $339.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $313.69. General Dynamics Corporation has a 52-week low of $239.20 and a 52-week high of $360.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.19. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 8.18%.The business had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.300-15.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

