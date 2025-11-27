Kiltearn Partners LLP Has $7.55 Million Stake in Solventum Corporation $SOLV

Kiltearn Partners LLP decreased its stake in Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Solventum makes up 1.5% of Kiltearn Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Kiltearn Partners LLP’s holdings in Solventum were worth $7,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its position in shares of Solventum by 376.8% during the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Solventum by 206.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Solventum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Solventum by 193.4% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Solventum in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SOLV shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Solventum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Solventum in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Solventum in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Solventum from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Solventum from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Solventum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.56.

Shares of NYSE:SOLV opened at $85.37 on Thursday. Solventum Corporation has a 52-week low of $60.70 and a 52-week high of $86.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.49.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.07. Solventum had a return on equity of 28.01% and a net margin of 18.13%.The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Solventum has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.980-6.080 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Solventum Corporation will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Solventum announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

