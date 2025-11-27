Ambev S.A. $ABEV Stock Position Lessened by Foresight Global Investors Inc.

Foresight Global Investors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,077,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450,685 shares during the period. Ambev comprises 5.3% of Foresight Global Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Foresight Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $7,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ambev by 17.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,757,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,397 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Ambev by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,455,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,720,000 after buying an additional 222,768 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Ambev in the second quarter worth $362,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ambev by 98.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,803,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887,987 shares during the period. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev during the first quarter worth $570,000. 8.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ambev alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABEV. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ambev in a report on Friday, August 1st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Ambev to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ambev in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ambev from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.88 target price on shares of Ambev in a report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $2.53.

Ambev Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:ABEV opened at $2.52 on Thursday. Ambev S.A. has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $2.63. The stock has a market cap of $39.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.34.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Ambev had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 16.18%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ambev Profile

(Free Report)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.