OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd Sells 3,055 Shares of NetEase, Inc. $NTES

OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd lessened its position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,931 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,055 shares during the period. NetEase comprises 5.8% of OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in NetEase were worth $5,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in NetEase by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in NetEase during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,228,000. 11.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NTES shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $155.00 price target on NetEase in a report on Friday, November 21st. Arete Research upgraded shares of NetEase to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NetEase in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of NetEase in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Arete upgraded shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.10.

NetEase Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES opened at $137.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $87.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.31. NetEase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.94 and a 1-year high of $159.55.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is 29.12%.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Further Reading

