STMicroelectronics N.V. $STM is Foresight Global Investors Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Foresight Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 608,539 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 100,595 shares during the period. STMicroelectronics accounts for approximately 13.1% of Foresight Global Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Foresight Global Investors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of STMicroelectronics worth $18,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ABC Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 55.1% during the first quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA now owns 95,851 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 34,042 shares during the last quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics during the second quarter worth about $4,375,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,451,052 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $53,825,000 after buying an additional 918,263 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,873 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 18,030 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $341,000. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STMicroelectronics Stock Performance

STMicroelectronics stock opened at $22.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 39.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.67. STMicroelectronics N.V. has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $33.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 4.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that STMicroelectronics N.V. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. BNP Paribas raised STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Weiss Ratings downgraded STMicroelectronics from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

