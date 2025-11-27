AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citizens Jmp increased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America cut their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $33.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Shares of AMN stock opened at $17.27 on Tuesday. AMN Healthcare Services has a 1-year low of $14.86 and a 1-year high of $30.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $663.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.73 and a 200-day moving average of $19.82.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.20. AMN Healthcare Services had a negative net margin of 10.75% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $634.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. AMN Healthcare Services has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 238.5% in the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 3,142.6% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

